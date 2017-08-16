You are here:  Home  »  Politics  »  Anambra: APGA picks Obiano as candidate for Nov.18 guber poll
August 16, 2017 

Anambra: APGA picks Obiano as candidate for Nov.18 guber poll

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Tuesday elected Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra as its candidate for that state’s governorship poll slated for Nov. 18. Obiano scored 1,070 “yes” votes to emerge the candidate in the race he contested unopposed in Awka. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that accreditation and voting byRead More The post Anambra: APGA picks Obiano as candidate for Nov.18 guber poll appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story
Politics

