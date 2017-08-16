Anambra: APGA picks Obiano as candidate for Nov.18 guber poll
The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Tuesday elected Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra as its candidate for that state’s governorship poll slated for Nov. 18. Obiano scored 1,070 “yes” votes to emerge the candidate in the race he contested unopposed in Awka. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that accreditation and voting byRead More
