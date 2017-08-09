Anambra election: Incumbency won’t stop PDP – Oduah
Sen. Stella Oduah, who represents Anambra North in the Senate, on Wednesday said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would reclaim Anambra governorship seat in the election slated for November. Oduah said in an interview with Newsmen in Abuja that the power of incumbency would not stop the PDP from winning the election. “PDP is aRead More
The post Anambra election: Incumbency won’t stop PDP – Oduah appeared first on Vanguard News.
Read Full Story