You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Anambra church massacre: Police reveals steps taken to arrest South African based drug lords
Update:  August 08, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 111 

Anambra church massacre: Police reveals steps taken to arrest South African based drug lords

Nigeria Police Force, NPF, has revealed some of the steps it has taken to get the masterminds of the Anambra church attack living abroad arrested. The police said it had asked for the assistance of Interpol for the arrest of the South African-based masterminds of the killings. The decision was reached after preliminary investigations showed [&#8230;] Anambra church massacre: Police reveals steps taken to arrest South African based drug lords Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top