August 06, 2017 

Anambra Church attack unspeakable sacrilege, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the Ozubulu Church attack in Anambra State by a yet to be identified gunmen, describing the incident as “an appalling crime against humanity and unspeakable sacrilege.” The President expressed his grief in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja onRead More The post Anambra Church attack unspeakable sacrilege, says Buhari appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story
