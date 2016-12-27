American billionaire offers scholarships to Chibok schoolgirls
A black American billionaire, Mr. Robert Smith, has volunteered to sponsor the education of 24 girls from Chibok community, including the 21 recently rescued ones. Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, made this known to State House correspondents in Abuja on Tuesday. He said beneficiaries of the […]
