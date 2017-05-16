You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Ambode says VIO ban in Lagos permanent, orders FRSC to vacate roads too
Update:  May 16, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 1124 

Ambode says VIO ban in Lagos permanent, orders FRSC to vacate roads too

Lagos State Governor, Akinwumi Ambode, has said that the ban of Vehicle Inspection Officer (VIO) from Lagos road is permanent. Governor Ambode who disclosed this Tuesday at the commissioning of Pedestrian bridges, layby and slip roads in Ojodu Berger axis also asked officers of the Federal Road Service Corps, (FRSC) to stay off all state [&#8230;] Ambode says VIO ban in Lagos permanent, orders FRSC to vacate roads too Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top