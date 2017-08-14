You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Ambode Promises More Prize Money For ITTF Nigeria Open From 2018
Update:  August 14, 2017   |   Source:  The Nation Sports 0 

Ambode Promises More Prize Money For ITTF Nigeria Open From 2018

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode has pledged to increase the prize money for the Seamaster ITTF Challenge Nigeria Open from next year. The Governor, who was basking in the euphoria of the success of the just concluded 2017 edition at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere on Sunday, saidRead More The post Ambode Promises More Prize Money For ITTF Nigeria Open From 2018 appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top