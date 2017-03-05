Amajita starting XI vs Sudan
Goalkeeper Mondli Mpoto gets his third straight start in the tournament but Senong has reshuffled his defence – captain Tercious Malepe will partner Sandile Mthethwa at centre-back. Katlego Mohamme has been moved to left-back, while Thendo Mukumela retains his position at right-back.
Vice-captain Teboho Mokoena will control proceedings in the heart of midfield alongside Grant Margeman.
The attacking trio of Luther Singh, Sibongakonke Mbatha and Phakamani Mahlambi will support lone striker Liam Jordan.
A win for South Africa will see them through to the semi finals of the tournament