January 24, 2017 

Amajita line up Mali friendlies

The matches against the West Africans will take place on 16 and 19 February at Peter Mokaba Stadium. Amajita will also travel to Ndola to play a friendly against Zambia on 8 February. National U-20 coach Thabo Senong believes the team will benefit greatly from these fixtures. “We are very happy to have secured these matches and I believe we will gain a lot of momentum with these friendly matches against Zambia and Mali. We have two West African teams in our group, so these matches will assist us in addressing some strengths and weakness of the West Africans. “In the match against Z Read Full Story
