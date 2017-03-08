Amajita XI vs Zambia
Senong has made three team changes since the 3-1 win over Sudan, handing starts to Mamelodi Sundowns defender Notha Ngcobo, Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Wiseman Meyiwa and SuperSport United striker Khanyisa Mayo.
The men to make way are Katlego Mohamme, Liam Jordaan and Phakamani Mahlambi, with the latter back with Bidvest Wits as per an agreement struck with SAFA.
The match will start at 18h00 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka and will be shown live on SuperSport 9.
Senegal will lock horns with Guinea in the other semi-final on Thursday, with the final and bronze medal match both being played