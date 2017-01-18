AmaTuks assessing Ngobeni
Ngobeni was spotted in AmaTuks colours during a friendly match against SuperSport United played in Tshwane on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old central midfielder spent the last six months at ABC Motsepe League outfit Alexander Black Aces, and is now looking to take it up a level to the National First Division.
According to a source close to the club, Ngobeni has done well during training and coach Shaun Bartlett is considering signing him for the second half of the 2016/17 season, which resumes next month.
"Ngobeni has made a great impression at training," said the source. "If all