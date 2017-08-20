Alonso brace sees Chelsea sink Spurs
The reigning Premier League champions led at half-time through Alonso’s stunning free-kick, only for Batshuayi to head into his own net eight minutes from time to send the home fans into raptures.
However, the celebrations were short-lived as Chelsea fired back in the final few minutes of regulation time, Alonso this time striking low to beat Hugo Lloris and earn the Blues their first win of the campaign following their opening weekend defeat to Burnley.
The Blues made the most of their first-half chances and opened the scoring midway through the first-half, Marcos Alonso curling a brilliant free-kick over the wall and into the very top corner of the net.
Spurs came agonisingly close to an equaliser four minutes before half-time as Dele Alli skipped through the midfield before laying off to Harry Kane, who cut inside before angling a powerful shot against the base of the post.
New Chelsea signing Alvaro Morata came close to to marking his full Premier League debut with a goal with 70 minutes gone after showing quick feet to work a shooting space in the area, only to have his effort deflected behind for a corner.
Antonio Conte’s men came even closer three minutes later as Willian’s rasping low drive crashed off the base of Hugo Lloris’ post, with no blue shirts around to follow up on the rebound.
Those misses looked as though they would eventually prove costly as the Blues gifted their rivals the equaliser eight minutes from time as Batshuayi could only head Christian Eriksen’s whipped free-kick past Thibaut Courtois and into the back of his own net.
However, with three minutes of regulation time the visitors regained the lead, Alonso grabbing his second of the day after being played into the area before rifling home a low drive under the body of Lloris.