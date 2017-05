Almajiri represents poverty not Islam – Sultan of Sokoto

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of Jema’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III has declared street begging by children, popularly known as Almajiri, unIslamic. The Sultan spoke in Kaduna on Sunday while presiding over the pre-Ramadan meeting of JNI’s Central Committee, held at the JNI headquarters. Sultan said the meeting was to discuss […] Almajiri represents poverty not Islam – Sultan of Sokoto Read Full Story