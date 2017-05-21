Almajiri is unIslamic, says Sultan
The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of Jema’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III has declared street begging by children, popularly known as Almajiri, unIslamic. He has therefore charged the government, particularly at the state level to rise to their responsibilities of ensuring welfare of every citizen. The Sultan stated these in KadunaRead More
