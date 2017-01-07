You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  All Stars trust in Etafia
Update:  January 07, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 107 

All Stars trust in Etafia

Etafia arrived at All Stars in September, 2016 as a goalkeeper coach following the appointment of Patrick Mabedi as a replacement for Mlungisi ‘Professor’ Ngubane, but stayed on after the former Kaizer Chiefs captain left after just two weeks in charge. The Nigerian then worked as second in command to Dylan Deane before eventually taking over at the end of October. In his time in charge, the former Moroka Swallows goalkeeper has moved All Stars off the bottom of the standings to the first position of safety in 14th place, while guiding the club to the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup. Th Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
UPDATED: Rotimi Akeredolu is Ondo governor-elect News   Buzz: 5702

Back to Top