All Stars trust in Etafia
Etafia arrived at All Stars in September, 2016 as a goalkeeper coach following the appointment of Patrick Mabedi as a replacement for Mlungisi ‘Professor’ Ngubane, but stayed on after the former Kaizer Chiefs captain left after just two weeks in charge.
The Nigerian then worked as second in command to Dylan Deane before eventually taking over at the end of October.
In his time in charge, the former Moroka Swallows goalkeeper has moved All Stars off the bottom of the standings to the first position of safety in 14th place, while guiding the club to the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup.
