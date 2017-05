All Nigerians are Biafrans – Saraki’s Chief of Staff, Ahmed

Chief of Staff to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Hakeem Baba Ahmed, has said all Nigerians are Biafrans. The former Head of Service, stated this while speaking at the Biafran conference organised by the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation in Abuja on Thursday. ‎Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, former President, Olusegun Obasanjo and President of Ohanaeze Ndi […] All Nigerians are Biafrans – Saraki’s Chief of Staff, Ahmed Read Full Story