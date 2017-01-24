Algeria coach steps down
Leekens vacates his post less than three months after taking on the job.
“Given the pressure exerted on the federation and the national team, I prefer to stop my contract. For the good of all, I prefer to leave even if I do it with a sore heart while wishing all the success in the world to the national team,” said a statement on the Algerian Football Federation website.
Algeria failed to win a game in Group A, finishing with a 2-2 draw against Senegal in Franceville on Monday for only a second point from three games.
They had been among the pre-tournament favourites but were held