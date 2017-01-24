You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Algeria coach steps down
Update:  January 24, 2017 

Algeria coach steps down

Leekens vacates his post less than three months after taking on the job. “Given the pressure exerted on the federation and the national team, I prefer to stop my contract. For the good of all, I prefer to leave even if I do it with a sore heart while wishing all the success in the world to the national team,” said a statement on the Algerian Football Federation website. Algeria failed to win a game in Group A, finishing with a 2-2 draw against Senegal in Franceville on Monday for only a second point from three games. They had been among the pre-tournament favourites but were held i Read Full Story
Sports

