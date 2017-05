Alexis Sanchez’s agent flies into Germany for talks with Bayern Munich

Alexis Sanchez’s agent, Fernando Felicevich, has flown into Germany to discuss a move for his client with Bayern Munich. The Chile international’s current deal with the Gunners, runs out at the end of next season and he has been linked with a summer exit from the Emirates. According to El Mercurio, Felicevich has now begun […] Alexis Sanchez’s agent flies into Germany for talks with Bayern Munich Read Full Story