Al-Shabaab leader, Mukhtar Robow surrenders

Former Al-Shabaab deputy leader, Mukhtar Robow has surrendered to Somalia security forces following a bitter fight with militants in Abal. Officials said Robow who is from the large Rahanweyn clan, which dominates many of Somalia’s most fertile areas, arrived in government controlled town of Hudur town in Somalia’ southwest State forces on Sunday. Minister of […] Read Full Story