Akiolu Dismisses Report on ‘Details of Encounter’ with Ooni

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Okikiola Akiolu, has dismissed a THISDAY report that his alleged public snubbing of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, some weeks ago was connected to a past business encounter between both of them. A letter by his solicitors, Okupe and Co, and signed by Alaba Okupe, described the […] Read Full Story