Akeredolu sworn in as Ondo governor

Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) has been sworn in as the governor of Ondo state. Akeredolu took the oath of office at exactly 11.34 am on Friday in Akure, the state capital. His running mate, Ajayi Agboola was earlier sworn into office at the ceremony attended by many dignitaries. Among those who witnessed the event were state