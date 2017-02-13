Ajax to host Chiefs in Durban
Ajax’s match against Amakhosi was scheduled for Cape Town Stadium on 25 February but it is believed the venue will be unavailable due to the Ultra Music Festival that will be taking place over two days.
“The Athlone Stadium will also be unlikely to feature the Chiefs game due to its small size as well as security reasons,” an Ajax source tells KickOff.com.
“We’ve seen in the past what a nightmare it can be especially with Chiefs’ big fan base therefore we needed to look elsewhere. So we have taken t Read Full Story