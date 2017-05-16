Ajax decide against Zebras defender
The Zebras defender was in South Africa recently for a trial with the Urban Warriors, hoping to impress coach Stanley Menzo.
However, Mathumo failed to impress the Dutch mentor during his stint in Cape Town and the club have opted against signing the player next season.
Ajax boss Ari Efstahiou confirmed the decision over the Township Rollers defender and also revealed that the future of midfielder Lebohang Mokoena will be decided at the end of the season.
Mokoena has failed to crack the Ajax starting line up since he arrived at Ikamva at the beginning of the season.
"We will not be signin