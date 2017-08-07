You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Ajax confirm Nemukondeni signing
Update:  August 07, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 536 

Ajax confirm Nemukondeni signing

KickOff.com revealed earlier today that the Urban Warriors were close to finalising the deal and the Mother City outfit have since announced the agreement. Ajax posted on their official Twitter account: .@KickOffMagazine @FarPostSA @conradludski and @DiskiStyle called it! ????????????#WeAreAjaxCT pic.twitter.com/QJfZHNDC7U — Ajax Cape Town (@ajaxcapetown) August 7, 2017 “It is such a huge pleasure and privilege to have signed, being here is a great feeling and I don’t know what say,” Nemukondeni said on Ajax’s official website. When asked about his nickname ‘Slyza Tsotsi’, he added: “I think it is because of how I dribble and the speed that I have, that is where the nickname comes from. I believe I can be a game-changer and I hope to succeed at Ajax Cape Town.” Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top