Ajax confirm Nemukondeni signing
KickOff.com revealed earlier today that the Urban Warriors were close to finalising the deal and the Mother City outfit have since announced the agreement.
Ajax posted on their official Twitter account:
.@KickOffMagazine @FarPostSA @conradludski and @DiskiStyle called it! ????????????#WeAreAjaxCT pic.twitter.com/QJfZHNDC7U
— Ajax Cape Town (@ajaxcapetown) August 7, 2017
“It is such a huge pleasure and privilege to have signed, being here is a great feeling and I don’t know what say,” Nemukondeni said on Ajax’s official website.
When asked about his nickname ‘Slyza Tsotsi’, he added: “I think it is because of how I dribble and the speed that I have, that is where the nickname comes from. I believe I can be a game-changer and I hope to succeed at Ajax Cape Town.” Read Full Story