Ajax confirm Nel arrival

The 21-year-old joins on a one-year loan deal from SuperSport United with an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season. The promising midfielder told this webiste earlier in the week that he was thrilled with the chance to reignite his career at the Urban Warriors. ????????| We are delighted to officially confirm the singing of Morne Nel. #WelcomeMorne#WeAreAjaxCT pic.twitter.com/AGtuG20z5c — Ajax Cape Town (@ajaxcapetown) August 20, 2017 Read Full Story