Ajax close in on Nemukondeni
Update:  August 07, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 

Ajax close in on Nemukondeni

The former Alexandra United man was released by AmaTuks last season for disciplinary reasons. Nemukondeni was previously linked with a move to Jomo Cosmos but is now poised to sign a one-year deal with Ajax, according to a source close to the player. "Ajax are preparing to sign Nemukondeni. They met him on Saturday," says the source. "They have offered him a one-year [deal] plus a two-year option and are expected to sign [him] soon." The Urban Warriors recently secured the services of tough-tackling campaigner Ndiviwe Mdabuka, while they have added NFD top scorer Sedwyn George and defender Isaac Nhlapo to their roster ahead of their first game of the season against Golden Arrows at Cape Town Stadium on August 19. Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

