Ajax braced for Coetzee interest
The Bafana Bafana defender enjoyed another stellar season with the Urban Warriors, winning the club’s Player of the Year accolade, having featured in 24 games for the Cape outfit across the 2016/17 campaign.
Interest from Gauteng has been mounting for the 20-year-old, with the Ajax head coach fully prepared for the expected bids for his star players.
“We know that; that’s the market,” Menzo said. “We know that Rivaldo is highly valued in the market, so it wouldn’t be strange if someone came and offered something for him. And then it’s up to the club to decide to do the deal or not.
“But it’s normal that every team who has a good player, and who is not financially “big”, other teams who are financially bigger will go and get them. That’s normal. But we’ll have to wait and see and be aware that it is a possibility that Rivaldo will go. That’s in the air, and we know it.”
Ajax are renowned for promoting their own academy products into the first team, yet Menzo has warned against relying too much on youth.
“We have to sign players who are ready, or bring in players who can make them ready – you can’t have a squad with too many young players,” he said. “If you bring in young players, you need to also bring in mature players to help them get ready for the first team. There are a few youngsters we can bring up, but it all depends on what the squad will be like next season.”
With Prince Nxumalo the club’s top scorer with just six goals across all competitions this season, Menzo admitted that he will be searching the market for a new striker ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.
"We know that's a problem, and it's a department where we need to try and find stronger players who can help us," he said. "We know that we have to score goals. Scoring goals is not only a striker's job, but the whole team has to score more goals and deliver more chances for a striker to score. But yes, upfront we need more power, more danger. If you want to win, you have to score more goals."