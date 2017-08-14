You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Ajaokuta Steel staff petition FG over Sole Administrator’s refuses to quit
Update:  August 14, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 0 

Ajaokuta Steel staff petition FG over Sole Administrator’s refuses to quit

Petitioners ignorant— Sole Administrator By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief ABUJA—Staff of ABUJA—Staff of  Ajaokuta Steel Company in Kogi State have petitioned the Federal Government over alleged refusal of the Sole Administrator, Mr Joseph Isah, to retire after completing his tenure.The staff, in the petition sent through Acting Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mrs.Read More The post Ajaokuta Steel staff petition FG over Sole Administrator&#8217;s refuses to quit appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top