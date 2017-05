Aiteo refutes allegation of complicity in $1.2bn swap deal

Integrated energy group, Aiteo Group, has denied claims it is the subject of an inquiry by the House of Representatives over an alleged payment of $1.2 billion into the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Petroleum [...] The post Aiteo refutes allegation of complicity in $1.2bn swap deal appeared first on Tribune... Read Full Story