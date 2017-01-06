Aisha Buhari denies fleecing Nigerian Commission in UK
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Mrs. Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said there was no truth in a media report accusing her of colluding with some government officials to fleece the Nigerian High Commission in London every time she travels to the United Kingdom. An online news portal, Sahara Reporters, had on Thursday […]
