Aisha Buhari at 45: Daughter, Zara calls mom Nigeria’s First Lady

President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Zahra on Friday, while extolling her mother, Aisha on her 45th birthday called her the Nigeria’s First Lady. Recall that the the government of President Muhammadu Buhari has undermined the office of the First Lady, and had all along referred to Mrs Buhari as wife of the President... Read Full Story