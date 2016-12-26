You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Aisha Buhari Lauds Military’s Effort To End Boko Haram
December 26, 2016   |   Source:  Daily Times News 

Aisha Buhari Lauds Military’s Effort To End Boko Haram

Wife of Nigeria’s President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has commended the patriotism and resilience of the military in its sustained effort to rid the country of the Boko Haram insurgents. Mrs Buhari gave the commendation when she visited about 50 soldiers who sustained various degrees of injuries in the battle field and were receiving treatment at the 44 Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna State, northwest Nigeria. Presenting some gift items to the wounded soldiers and officers, the first lady who was represented by wife of the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Mrs Ladi Bantex, commended them for t Read Full Story
News

