Airports concession may not be feasible until 2019 — NUATE
Update:  May 30, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 

Airports concession may not be feasible until 2019 — NUATE

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) on Tuesday said the Federal Government’s plan to concession the four major airports in the country might not be feasible until 2019. Mr Olayinka Abioye, General Secretary, NUATE, told newsmen in Lagos that all thorny issues surrounding the concession must be addressed before the exercise. NAN reportsRead More The post Airports concession may not be feasible until 2019 — NUATE appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story
