Air Peace flies into Accra February 16

ALL is now set for the launch of Air Peace’s daily Lagos-Accra-Lagos flights. The inaugural flight scheduled for February 16 marks the beginning of the realisation of the carrier’s plan to expand into different regional and international destinations, including Abidjan, Douala, Dakar, Niamey, South Africa, Dubai, Mumbai, Guangzhou-China, Atlanta and London. The post Air Peace flies into Accra February 16 appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story