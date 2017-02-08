You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Ahead of 2017 ITTF Africa Junior Championships: Tunisia dares Nigeria, Egypt
February 08, 2017 

Ahead of 2017 ITTF Africa Junior Championships: Tunisia dares Nigeria, Egypt

Despite acknowledging the superiority of Nigeria and Egypt in Africa, National Technical Director of Tunisia Table Tennis Federation (TTTF), Ramzi Mabrouk believes they are going to ‘rock the boat’ against the superpowers at this year’s ITTF Africa Junior and Cadet Championship in April. Having produced teenage sensations duo of Omar Ammous and Bourass Aboubaker that [&#8230;] The post Ahead of 2017 ITTF Africa Junior Championships: Tunisia dares Nigeria, Egypt appeared first on The Nation Nigeria... Read Full Story
Sports

