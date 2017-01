After me, Ekweremadu may be removed – Ndume

A former Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Ali Ndume, has said the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, may be the next to lose his leadership position in the Senate. Ndume, who was sacked by the All Progressives Congress caucus in the Senate on Tuesday, made the claim during plenary on Wednesday while decrying the way he […] The post After me, Ekweremadu may be removed – Ndume appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story