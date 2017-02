After four decades of creation, Benue state is to have its own Television station

Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Information and Orientation, Mrs Eunice Agada dropped this hint at opening of 2017 Ministerial and Accountability Press briefing held at NUJ House, Makurdi yesterday. Mrs Agada stated that [...] The post After four decades of creation, Benue state is to have its own Television station appeared first on Tribune... Read Full Story