After beating her heroes, Naser lives her teenage dreams

Never meet your heroes, they say, or you’ll only be disappointed. For Bahrain’s Salwa Eid Naser, though, it was quite the opposite at the IAAF World Championships London 2017 – the 19-year-old not just meeting, but also beating, Allyson Felix and Shaunae Miller-Uibo in Wednesday night’s 400m final. Midway through the race, Naser was last […] Read Full Story