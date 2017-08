After 104 days on medical vacation…Finally, Buhari returns

After 104 days on medical vacation in the United Kingdom, UK, President Muhammadu Buhari, at exactly 4:48 yesterday afternoon, stepped down from the plane that brought him back, at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. The post After 104 days on medical vacation…Finally, Buhari returns appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story