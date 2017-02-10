African youths honour Olukoya, Enakhena
For his support for Sports and youth empowerment across Africa, the General Overseer, Mountain Of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) Worldwide, Dr Daniel Olukoya was honored on Tuesday in his office in Lagos by African Youth Global Network, an umbrella body for youths from 27 African countries, a Non Governmental Organization (NGO) with headquarters in Ghana.
The post African youths honour Olukoya, Enakhena appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story