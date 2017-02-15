Afreximbank, Ecobank sign MoU
The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) says it has signed a Memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the parent company of Ecobank Group, on investment financing. A statement by the bank on Wednesday quoted Dr Benedict Oramah, the President of Afreximbank, as saying that the collaboration would open more opportunities for African businesses […]
