Adesina commends N’Delta youths, flays Charly boy group

Ade Daniels Presidential spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina who addressed the Niger Delta youths who rallied for President Buhari commended them for the maturity they exhibited as they showed their support and loyalty to the ailing President. He assured them that their messages would be duly communicated to Buhari to show him that Nigerian youths are […] Read Full Story