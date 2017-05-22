Adeleke’s death: coroner fixes May 29, for final verdict
Osogbo – The Coroner Inquest set up by Osun Government to investigate the cause of death of Sen. Isiaka Adeleke has fixed May 29 to give its final verdict on its findings. The Coroner, Chief Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara made this known during the court’s sitting on Monday in Osogbo. Ayilara said that the court commencedRead More
