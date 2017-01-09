Adeboye: FRCN retirement law created to weaken church, says CAN
An official of the Christian Association of Nigeria, on Sunday, said the law, regulating the tenure of the heads of not-for-profit and religious organisations, was created to weaken the church in the country. He said although the government was hiding under the “good motive” to regulate the excesses of those organisations in Nigeria and ensure […]
