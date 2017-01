Adeboye: Buhari sacks FRC boss •As FG suspends law that forced RCCG GO to step down

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), Jim Obazee and also dissolved its board. A statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, [...] The post Adeboye: Buhari sacks FRC boss •As FG suspends law that forced RCCG GO to step down appeared first on Tribune... Read Full Story