Adeboye: Buhari sacked FRC boss over 2019 ambition – Fayose
Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has described the sacking of the Executive Secretary of the Financial Regulatory Council (FRC) of Nigeria, Mr. Jim Obazee, as a cover-up by the government over the outcry on the implementation of the controversial law. In a release issued in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday and signed by the governor’s Special […]
The post Adeboye: Buhari sacked FRC boss over 2019 ambition – Fayose appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story