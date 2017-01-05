You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Adebayor still in Togo mix
Update:  January 05, 2017 

Adebayor still in Togo mix

He and veteran goalkeeper Kossi Agassa were both included in the 23-man squad for the tournament in Gabon despite being without a club.Agassa, 38, left French club Stade Reims last season while Adebayor has only played for Togo since May, although he has been linked with a possible move to Montpellier in Ligue 1 once the tournament is over. Togo compete in Group C at the finals, which runs from Jan.14-Feb. 5, with holders Ivory Coast, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Morocco. Squad: Goalkeepers: Kossi Agassa (unattached), Cedric Mensah (Le Mans), Baba Tchagouni (FC Marmande) Defenders: Ser Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

