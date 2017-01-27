Address Nigerians From UK, NLC Tells Buhari
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has demanded that President Muhammadu Buhari addresses Nigerians from the United Kingdom amid ill-health rumours. Buhari is currently in the UK, where official report says he is vacationing, but multiple media reports claim all is not well with the President’s health, which fuelled his death rumour over the weekend. The […]
The post Address Nigerians From UK, NLC Tells Buhari appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper... Read Full Story