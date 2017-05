Actress Moji Olaiya is dead

Cross-over actress, Moji Olaiya is dead. Reports say the thespian passed on in Canada early today, after suffering cardiac arrest. The incident happened two months after she gave birth to her second child. CEO of Okiki Film Productions, Mr. Esan Sunday, confirmed her demise to The Nation on telephone amidst tears. The post Actress Moji Olaiya is dead appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story