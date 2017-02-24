You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Abubakar Shekau kills Boko Haram’s spokesman over ‘leadership plot’
Update:  February 24, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 1490 

Abubakar Shekau kills Boko Haram’s spokesman over ‘leadership plot’

The leader of Boko Haram&#8217;s main faction, Abubakar Shekau, has admitted killing the group&#8217;s purported spokesman over an apparent plot to oust him, he said in an audio recording obtained by AFP. In the 50-minute tape of a meeting with the inner circle of his militant Islamist group, Shekau said he killed &#8220;Tasiu&#8221; &#8212; alsoRead More The post Abubakar Shekau kills Boko Haram&#8217;s spokesman over &#8216;leadership plot&#8217; appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
